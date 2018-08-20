Bible Replaced with 'Book of Faith' at Air Force Base After Atheist Opposition

A Bible used to sit at a Missing Man Table at an Air Force base in Wyoming. It's been replaced by a book of faith after complaints from an atheist group calling for its removal.

The Bible was put there by the National League of POW/MIA Families, according to Life Site News. The League says the table is there to recognize those who might be prisoners of war or who are missing in action.

The group also told Life Site News that each element at the table serves a "symbolic purpose," noting that the Bible, in particular, is representative of how many soldiers gained strength through their faith. They say it also represented the nation's history "as one nation under God."

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) reportedly received multiple complaints about the Bible. So, MRFF contacted the command staff at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, about the complaints. Chaplains were later instructed to replace it with a "book of faith."

"Founding Fathers never would've suffered this madness; this whole backlash against the Bible in the public sphere is a figment of progressive-slash-socialist-slash-angry-atheist imaginations," Cheryl K. Chumley wrote in a Washington Times opinion piece.

Chumley writes that the base commander, Col. Stacy Jo Huser, "caved to pressure from the zealot-driven Military Religious Freedom Foundation..."

"One important point to note: The POW/MIA display with the Bible aren't Air Force policy violations," Chumley also said.

"So Huser had no real reason to remove the Bible; her action was simply for political correctness, to appease the MRFF's Weinstein, the guy who makes a living off ousting all-things-biblical from US military bases," she wrote.