FEMA Gearing Up For Hurricane Lane

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently coordinating efforts on Maui as the public braces for impacts from Hurricane Lane.

FEMA officials held several information briefings with the media Thursday, stating, “After the storm hits, we will need assistance from FEMA,” said MEMA Director Herman Andaya.

“We do have FEMA supplies at the port right now including generators and a pallet full of MRE’s (Meals Ready to Eat) for us to use in case… we need to tap into those supplies,” said Andaya.

FEMA officials say right now, there are 150 FEMA workers across the state and the agency has deployed 55 generators throughout Hawaiʻi as part of their response.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long said in a telephone news conference Wednesday to CBN News, FEMA officials are working in coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency from the County’s Emergency Operations Center.

As Hurricane #Lane impacts Hawaii, here are some key safety tips to share with friends & family in the area. For captions: https://t.co/Ae8qDNqKbr pic.twitter.com/sQqa2R6bJf — FEMA (@fema) August 24, 2018

Hurricane Lane is forecast to move dangerously close to Hawaii sometime between Thursday and Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds, prolonged heavy rainfall, and life-threatening flash-flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Shelters are being opened statewide for those needing to evacuate flood zone areas.

Hurricane Lane has weakened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Hawaii.

All public schools will be closed for the rest of the week in anticipation of the storm.