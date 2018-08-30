Most Americans Side With Trump on Revoking Security Clearances of Fmr Intel Officials

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce a new poll which says a majority of American voters support revoking the security clearances of former top intelligence officials.



"New Poll - A majority of Americans think that John Brennan and James Comey should have their Security Clearances Revoked. Not surprised!" the president tweeted late Tuesday.

New Poll - A majority of Americans think that John Brennan and James Comey should have their Security Clearances Revoked. Not surprised! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill found the majority of US voters believes that former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director Comey should have their security clearances revoked.

The survey was conducted a week after Brennan had his security clearance revoked by Trump, a move that many perceived to be an act of retaliation.

Sixty percent of respondents overall said they believe former national security officials who become TV news contributors should give up their clearances.

Fifty-nine percent of registered voters polled felt Brennan should have lost his clearance, while 64 percent said Comey and others at the FBI should lose theirs.

"The bigger question we need to focus on all of this is – should John Brennan have had a security clearance in the first place?" said Frank Gaffney, president of the Center for Security Policy.

Gaffney believes Brennan's harsh public criticism of the president is enough to revoke his security clearance.

"John Brennan has conducted himself in a way that is totally without precedent in terms of how any former director of the intelligence agency has behaved and that raises real questions about both his judgment and his character," Gaffney said.



Gaffney said no one has the right to hold their security clearances, and President Trump is will within his authority to revoke them under Article Two of the Constitution.

But some question if President Trump can do it unilaterally without an appeal process.

Security clearance attorney Brandy Moss told CBN News we are dealing in uncharted territory.

"Without the details being issued in writing, without the individual being allowed to respond, without underlining investigative materials being provided, this is an untested question," said Moss.

During an interview on MSNBC, Brennan seemed to question whether his security clearance had been yanked, noting the only news he's gotten about the matter was when White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced it had been revoked on television.

However, the White House did confirm to CBN News the former CIA chief's security clearance had officially been revoked.

"The president's order went into effect immediately, and Mr. Brennan no longer has access to classified information," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told CBN News.