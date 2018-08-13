Prayers For Green Beret Killed In Afghanistan

The Department of Defense announced Monday a Green Beret from Joint Base Lewis-McChord died Sunday from injuries sustained in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, was on patrol in Helmand Province when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device Tuesday, Special Forces spokeswoman Beth Riordan wrote in a news release.

He died Sunday in a civilian hospital in Germany.

Transfiguracion was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) at JBLM.

The soldier was born in Sarrat Ilocos Norte, Philippines, on May 20, 1982, and moved to Hawaii before enlisting into the Hawaii National Guard in July 2001.

He was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005-06.

In February 2008, he joined the Army as an active-duty soldier and went to Iraq in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008-09.

He was eventually selected for Special Forces, and was assigned to JBLM as an engineer sergeant upon completing his training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in March.

Transfiguracion was awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.