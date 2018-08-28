President Trump Reportedly Canceled Pompeo's North Korea Trip After Hostile Letter

President Donald Trump reportedly called off Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea after receiving a mysterious and hostile letter from Kim Jong Un's government.

CBN News has uncovered that Pompeo received the letter from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, on Friday morning.

North Korea has warned that denuclearization talks are "again at stake and may fall apart," leading to the resumption of "nuclear and missile activities."

Pompeo reportedly then showed the missive to Trump. Currently, officials are declining to comment on the contents of the message and how it was transmitted.

On Monday, North Korea's state newspaper accused the US of plotting to "unleash a war" on Pyongyang while continuing to negotiate "with a smile on its face."

Sunday's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Worker's Party of Korea, claims the United States is plotting with Japan and that the two nations were running drills aimed at invading Pyongyang.

The paper also claimed that the USS Michigan, a nuclear Navy submarine, transported Green Berets and other special forces from Okinawa, Japan, to the Jinhae naval base in South Korea in late July or early August.

The report stated, "The United States would be sadly mistaken if it thinks that it can browbeat someone through trite 'gunboat diplomacy' which it used to employ as an almighty weapon in the past."

US Forces Japan told CBN News it's "not aware of the drills" mentioned in North Korean media reports.

A spokesperson said, "In general, US aircrafts and ships operate from Japan every day in support of our commitments to our allies and partners in the region and in the interests of regional peace and security."

North Korean leaders could be lashing out after President Trump stopped plans for Pompeo to make what would have been his fourth visit to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on the issue of denuclearization.



Meanwhile, satellite imagery of the country suggests that North Korea may actually be continuing or increasing its production of nuclear material.

...Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

State officials said over the weekend that North Korea's foreign minister and Pompeo spoke by phone about where negotiations might go from here.

North Korean officials called the cancellation "regrettable."