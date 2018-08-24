Trump Cancels Pompeo's North Korea Trip: 'We Are Not Making Sufficient Progress'

President Donald Trump has just announced that he's delaying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to North Korea.

He says it's because "we are not making sufficient progress' on denuclearization."

Here's what the president just tweeted:

"I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula... Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)... Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In themeantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!"

Pompeo had just named Stephen Biegun, a Ford Motor Co. executive, as his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit Pyongyang next week. Biegun will be tasked with handling day-to-day negotiations with the North over dismantling its nuclear weapons.

"The issues are tough and they will be tough to resolve," Biegun told reporters at the State Department Thursday. "But the president has created an opening and it's one that we must take by seizing every possible opportunity to realize the vision for a peaceful future for the people of North Korea. This begins with the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed by Chairman Kim Jong Un at the summit with President Trump in Singapore."