US Chopper Crashes In Iraq: One Soldier Killed, Another Injured

A US soldier was killed and a number of others injured in a helicopter crash in Iraq, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said.

"All personnel were recovered by coalition forces immediately following the incident and three were evacuated for further treatment," Manning said.

Pentagon officials told CBN News the crash of the MH-60 Blackhawk appears to be accidental as there were no indications it was caused by hostile fire.

Manning did not release the nationalities of the injured.

Officials did not provide immediate details on the location of the crash but noted it was "conducting a partnered counterterrorism mission."

Manning said this crash will not stop or hinder the attempts by the United States, which leads an international coalition, to target ISIS and other jihadists in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

“This most-recent event is a solemn reminder of the inherent danger of our business, and the risk that our personnel are put in daily around the world,” Manning said.

The colonel noted that in the US Central Command area of operations alone, there are about 5,200 personnel operating in Iraq, 2,000 in Syria and 14,000 in Afghanistan.

American forces, he said, continue to work with the coalition, Iraqi and Syrian allies to defeat ISIS.

“The coalition’s presence is designed to meet our partners’ support requirements,” Manning said. “We have what we need and will take forces out of the theater when the job is done.”

In March, seven US troops were killed when their helicopter crashed during a transport mission in western Iraq, near the border with Syria.