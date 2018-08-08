Why The Man Responsible for Protecting America's Power Grid From a Cyber-Attack Says He Has Good News

The task of protecting the United States' power grid from a crippling cyber-attack is one of the main responsibilities of Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

He's been at the forefront of a number of cybersecurity forums, including last week's summit in New York where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said there is a growing threat.

"We are in a crisis mode," she told attendees. "A Cat 5 hurricane has been forecast, and we must prepare."

Secretary Perry told CBN News in an exclusive interview Wednesday that while there is cause for concern, he has good news.

"We're vulnerable, but every place in the world is vulnerable," he said. "The good news is that our national labs, some of the smartest men and women in the world, are working on ways to defend, working on ways to both defensively and offensively deal with these individuals who would attack our grid."

One of our biggest strengths is that a lot of our technology is old and hard to hack, Perry said.

"We've got an old infrastructure, if you will, 50 or 60 years old in a lot of cases. In one way that kind of protects us because we've got some old technology in there. You've got some old analog equipment. On the other hand, all the digital, the new types of technology there is vulnerable to a cyber-attack," he explained.

Despite concerns of attack from domestic or foreign threats, Perry wants the American people to know they are in good hands.

"The Department of Energy is the sector-specific agency in government for grid resilience, grid reliability, the protection of the grid against cyber-attacks," he said. "Americans should know that some of the best in the world are defending them."

You can see the full story on Thursday's The 700 Club. Check local listings. Be sure to follow CBNNews.com for continuous coverage.