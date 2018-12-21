200,000 Americans Sick of DC Slog Give $12M on GoFundMe to Build Border Wall

As Washington politicians continue to fight over President Trump's demand for funding to build a border wall, ordinary American have taken matters into their own hands.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, and it's already raised an incredible $12 million in roughly four days. More than 200,000 people have donated to the effort.

The campaign was established by triple amputee and Purple Heart Recipient Brian Kolfage who lost three limbs while fighting in Iraq 2004. Now, he travels across the country as a motivational speaker. He started the fundraiser entitled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" to raise $1 billion to help build the wall and "make America safe again."

"As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," Kolfage wrote. "It's up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling."

Kolfage has stated the Trump Administration has contacted him and multiple high-level contacts are already helping.

The $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall has been at the center of the potential government shutdown crisis. President Trump vowed to not sign any bill unless funding is included. The border wall was a promise of his 2016 presidential campaign. The Senate passed a bipartisan stopgap spending bill to keep the government running until Feb. 8, but it did not include funds for a wall. On Thursday evening, House Republicans approved a spending bill including the $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, some are concerned the government will not be able to accept the donations for the wall. However, Kolfage ensured the government could accept the donation. He cited billionaire David Rubenstein's $7.5 million donation for Washington Monument repairs in 2012 as an example.

Kolfage wrote to ease tensions for potential donors by stating the following:

Republican Representative Steven Palazzo of Mississippi is introducing legislation to direct the Treasury Department to issue government savings bonds which would allow us to fund the wall with this method. This is just one option, there are others on the table being discussed.

100% of your donations will go to the Trump Wall.

We are working with a law firm on a legal document that will bind the government to using the funds for the border wall itself, nothing else.

We will hold all funds and not release a single penny until we have all legal aspects covered to ensure our money goes only to the wall.

If we don't reach our goal or come significantly close we will refund every single penny. We are working on a time frame to achieve.

"If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall," Kolfage wrote.