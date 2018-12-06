How the US Military Has Been Forced to Shift Its Role in the Wake of the Caravan Invasion

As the New Year approaches, a major issue looming before the US Senate is funding for President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall.

"Could somebody please explain to the Democrats (we need their votes) that our Country losses (sic) 250 Billion Dollars a year on illegal immigration, not including the terrible drug flow. Top Border Security, including a Wall, is $25 Billion. Pays for itself in two months. Get it done!" the president tweeted Tuesday.

The news comes as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has approved a Homeland Security request to extend the deployment of US troops along America's southern border from mid-December to the end of January.

They're on the border to deal with the impending arrival of migrant caravans making their way toward the US-Mexico border.

The president initially ordered about 5,800 troops to the southern borders of Texas, Arizona and California back in October.

CBN News Correspondent Chuck Holton noted that the military has been forced to change its role since a Central American caravan of migrants tried to force their way into the US two weeks ago.

"Initially, they were just shoring up the defenses along the border fence – that is, shoring up the physical barrier," he told CBN's "Faith Nation." "They did not have any active role in stopping people from coming across."

"Now, there are several military police companies that are actively engaged in training for riot control techniques," he explained.

Their goal, Holton says, is "to be able to shore up the Border Patrol forces that are along that border and try to make sure that those large groups of migrants aren't able to just crash the border and come in."



US troops will remain on the border until at least Jan. 31.