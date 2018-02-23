Trump on Jared Kushner's Security Clearance: 'That's Up to General Kelly'

WASHINGTON – Questions loomed Friday about the fate of White House staffers who have yet to receive a full clearance to discuss top secret information.

The president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, tops the list.

"Jared has done an outstanding job," the president told reporters Friday. "I think he's been treated very unfairly."

He added a little reported fact that Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, receives "zero dollars" for his role in the administration.

Trump blamed an outdated procedure for the mounds of red tape that has taken months to clear many would-be staffers, saying, "It's a broken system and it shouldn't take this long."

As far as his decision to give Kushner a waiver of some kind, the president says he trusts his chief of staff, John Kelly, to make these decisions.

"That'll be up to General Kelly," he told reporters. "I won't make that call."