Justice Dept Launches Probe Into Clinton Foundation Possible 'Pay-to-Play' Schemes

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has launched a probe into whether the Clinton Foundation conducted any "pay-to-play" schemes during Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state, The Hill reported, citing law enforcement officials.

FBI agents from Little Rock, Arkansas, where the Foundation began, are taking the lead in the investigation. They interviewed at least one witness in the past month, the newspaper reported.

Law enforcement officials also told The Hill that additional activities were expected in coming weeks.

CBN News also has learned investigators are looking into whether the Clinton Foundation violated tax law.

"Pay-to-play" accusers have claimed the foundation promised favors in exchange for donations or pledges of cash or gifts.

But in a statement to CBN News, Clinton Foundation spokesman Craig Minassian suggested that the organization had done nothing improper.

"Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false," Minassian said.

"The Clinton Foundation has demonstrably improved the lives of millions of people across America and around the world while earning top ratings from charity watchdog groups in the process," he continued.

"There are real issues in our society needing attention that the Clinton Foundation works hard to solve every day. So we're going to stay focused on what really matters," he said.

Late last year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told prosecutors to evaluate "certain issues" raised by congressional Republicans concerning alleged unlawful dealings related to the Clinton Foundation, leading to speculation about the potential appointment of another special counsel.

In September, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch said that emails from Clinton aide Huma Abedin's account showed Clinton Foundation donors requesting and receiving favors from the State Department.