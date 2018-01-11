US Issues Highest Level 'Do Not Travel' Warning on Mexican States

The U.S. State Department is warning tourists to "completely avoid" five states in Mexico because of rampant criminal and gang activity.

Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas have all been classified as a level 4 risk, the highest on the scale.

That puts them at the same levels as conflict-ridden countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Mexico as a whole has a level 2 rating, meaning Americans should "exercise increased caution" because of concerns about crime.

But an additional 11 Mexican states got a level 3 warning Wednesday, which urges people to "reconsider travel" there.

Mexico has 31 states in all.

Most of northern Mexico, including the border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Sonora as well as Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, are under level 3 warnings.

"Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery, is widespread," the updated advisory said.

More than 20,000 people were killed in Mexico in 2016, a 22 percent rise from the previous year. Tecomán, a town in the state of Colima, was the country's deadliest municipality in 2016, according to government data.



Those planning a trip to Mexico are urged to:

Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos

Avoid displaying signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry

Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs

Have a contingency plan for emergency situations

The State Department warns that in Guerrero state, armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas.

The agency added, "Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers."

