DoD Provides $200 Million in Security Cooperation Funds to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon says it will provide $200 million in additional training, equipment and advisory assistance to Ukraine's military.

The money is meant to aid various aspects of Ukraine's military.

The press release states, "funds for additional training, equipment and advisory efforts to build the defensive capacity of Ukraine's forces."

A timeline for delivery of the aid and fielding of equipment is to be determined later, the Pentagon said in an announcement Friday.

The new assistance comes amid efforts by the Ukraine government to make its armed forces more functional with those of the NATO alliance.