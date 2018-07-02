FBI Arrests Suspected Al Qaeda Supporter, Foils Plot to Bomb Cleveland July 4th Parade

FBI and state officials say a man has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony announced Monday morning that Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts was arrested over the weekend.

Pitts has an extensive criminal history, including assault, domestic violence, aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon, Anthony added.

On Monday, FBI agents said they began investigating the suspect back in 2017.

Anthony quoted the following post from Pitts' Facebook page, which FBI agents described as being "disturbing."

"We as Muslims need to start training like this every day. We need to know how to shoot guns, throw hand grenades and hand to hand combat," Anthony quoted Pitts. "Their holiday is coming up, the 4th July. What would hit them in the core? Blow up, have a bomb at the Fourth of July parade."

Investigators say they received tips that Pitts, also known as Abdur Raheem Rahfeeq, had made statements in support of al Qaeda.

Officials say Pitts spoke to undercover agents about the impact an explosion would have on Cleveland's upcoming Fourth of July parade.

Anthony says the Pitts was arrested for attempting "to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization."