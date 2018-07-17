FBI Seeks Public's Help in Finding Missing Mother and Baby

The FBI is asking for your help in finding a missing mother and baby.

Agents tell CBN News baby Dayana Garza is premature and needs special formula and medical supervision.

The 7-month-old is traveling with her 21-year-old mother, Eunice Garza. They were last seen on June 27 in Laredo, Texas.

Garza is a Hispanic female, 5-foot-6 inches tall, approximately 195 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Her child, Dayana Leeann Garza, is a 7-month-old Hispanic female, approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Garza was driving a white 2007 Saturn VUE SUV. It's believed they were heading to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, before continuing to Nueva Era Colonia.

If you have any information, contact San Antonio's FBI office at (210) 225-6741. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Individuals providing information may remain anonymous.

