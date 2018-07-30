U.S. Spy Agencies Say North Korea is Building New Missiles

North Korea is building new missiles just weeks after President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un, according to a report from The Washington Post.

U.S. spy agencies say new satellite images indicate that North Korea is making missiles at the same factory that produced the country's first intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.

The pictures show that at least one and possibly two liquid-fueled ICBMs are being worked on. The newspaper suggests this is not an expansion of North Korea's nuclear program, but evidence that the country's development of advanced weapons has continued.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week that North Korea continues to "produce fissile material" used in making nuclear weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed during his meeting with Trump to "work toward" the "denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula. However, he has given few details of how he plans on doing that.

