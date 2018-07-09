US Soldier Killed During Apparent Insider Attack in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – The US service member killed in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan was a soldier from California, Pentagon officials tell CBN News.

In a statement, the Pentagon identified the soldier as Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California.

He died Saturday in Tarin Kowt District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Maciel was part of the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia. Task Force 1-28 Infantry is deployed in support of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. He had served in Afghanistan since February 2018.

Lt. Col. David Conner, Maciel's battalion commander, said in a news release, "Cpl. Maciel was an excellent soldier beloved by his teammates and dedicated to our mission. He will be greatly missed by the entire Black Lion family. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Maciel is believed to be the first soldier from the new unit to be killed in combat.

Maciel's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal, according to the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition headquarters in Kabul has said that two other US service members were wounded in the attack.

A few weeks before the unit left for Afghanistan Gen. Mark A. Milley, chief of staff of the US Army, came to Fort Benning to officially activate the unit.

"Today is not just any routine activation ceremony," Milley said on Feb. 8. "Today's ceremony, in my mind, begins a new approach for the Army, a new asset for a critical mission that the US Army has had for many, many years."