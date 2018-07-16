'Warning Lights Are Blinking Red': Cyberwarfare Threat Reaches Critical Levels

With just months to go before the US midterm elections, it appears an array of Russian bots and trolls are already testing the waters.

The Associated Press reports that sponsors of the Russian "troll factory" that meddled in the 2016 presidential campaign have launched a new American website – USAReally.

However, its chief editor, Alexander Malkevich, denies any intent to meddle in US affairs, suggesting that when it comes to division, Americans are their own worst enemy.

"Disrupt elections? You will do all that without us," he told AP.

The news comes as the nation's top intelligence official warns America is facing a critical new level of cyberwarfare.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the nation's digital infrastructure is literally under attack and "warning lights are blinking red," much like just before 9/11.

According to Coats, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are targeting government agencies, the military, academia, and "businesses in the energy, nuclear, water, aviation and critical manufacturing sectors."

"All of these disparate efforts share a common purpose – to exploit America's openness in order to undermine our long-term competitive advantage," he warned.

The intelligence chief noted that Russia is actively trying to undermine American democracy.

"We are not yet seeing the kind of electoral interference in specific states and in voter databases that we experienced in 2016," he said. "However, we fully realize that we are just one click of the keyboard away from a similar situation."

Over the weekend, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed Russia and others are using cyberwarfare to try and influence elections.

Her words come after 12 Russian military intelligence officers were indicted Friday for hacking into the Clinton presidential campaign and Democratic Party.

"Yesterday's indictments against the Russian intelligence officers are a demonstration that we will not tolerate interference with our democratic processes and that there will be consequences for foreign meddling," Nielsen said.