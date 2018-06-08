A Nightmare for the US? China Unveils Its Unmanned 'Dark Sword' Fighter Jet

China has unveiled an unmanned fighter jet that could fly at supersonic speeds.

It could prove to be a nightmare for United States defense systems.

The aircraft, which goes by the codename of Dark Sword, was just a rumor for years, but now a new photo shows it's for real and functional.

The Dark Sword could give China a huge advantage if its military is able to mass-produce the aircraft.

The new photo, leaked to Chinese media this week, shows a sleek black aircraft with a front-facing vent typical of supersonic jets.

This means the Dark Sword could travel at speeds of up to 740 miles per hour, which is amazing for an unmanned military aircraft.

Pentagon staff tells CBN News the current top speed for unmanned service aircraft is around 300 miles per hour, which is the same speed at which the US MQ-9 Reaper drone can fly.

"We have a number of unmanned drones in the works as well," Pentagon sources noted.

The model was originally shown off at the Paris Air Show but has since been kept tightly under wraps.