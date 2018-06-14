A 'Virtual Library' on Bomb-Making: Wisconsin Mom Arrested for Attempting to Support ISIS

US authorities have charged a woman with attempting to provide support to the Islamic State group, saying that she helped "facilitate" attacks around the world.

The FBI arrested 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais Wednesday in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

According to the FBI, she maintained "a virtual library of instructions on how to make bombs, biological weapons, and poisons."

She is also accused of hacking Facebook accounts and using them to recruit attackers.

The Department of Justice tells CBN News that Dais "helped facilitate planning for attacks in the United States on behalf of ISIS."

In addition, the affidavit said she "provided detailed instructions to people interested in attacks and attack planning. Dais has also expressed a personal desire to travel overseas in support of ISIS."

The FBI was first alerted in January after Facebook's security team told them there was a Wisconsin-based user posting detailed instructions on how to make explosive vest bombs.

According to authorities, after hacking each Facebook account, she would change the profile image to a photo of a young Yazidi girl (the Yazidis are a minority group in northern Iraq) who was apparently fleeing persecution from ISIS.

The FBI said Dais, who is originally from Israel, is charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to ISIS.

According to the Associated Press, she came to the US from Jerusalem in 1992 with her US husband.

The couple divorced in 2003, but she remained as a lawful permanent resident.

She is also accused by the FBI of encouraging a person to introduce ricin, a deadly poison, into a public water reservoir.

She also allegedly suggested targets to people online, including street festivals and other outdoor celebrations.

Dais is reportedly the first person to be federally charged in nearly six months for providing support to the violent terror group.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.