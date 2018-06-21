Peter Strzok's Security Clearance Taken Away, Says Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday, former FBI official Peter Strzok lost his security clearance, while an internal disciplinary review continues.

CBN News has confirmed with the Attorney General’s office, Secretary Session said, “Mr. Strzok, lost his security clearance.”

The Attorney General made the statement to host Howie Carr, during a nationally televised radio show.

You may recall, Strzok was escorted out of FBI headquarters on Friday.

On the same day, the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General released its report about the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The internal watchdog found that former FBI Director James Comey’s actions were "extraordinary and insubordinate" and flouted the department's norms but that Comey was not motivated by political bias.

The report detailed a series of failures by the top federal officials in charge of the investigation ahead of the election, concluding that the FBI's actions ultimately "cast a cloud" over the bureau and senior leaders did lasting damage to the FBI's reputation.

Strzok, who served as deputy chief of counterintelligence, was one of the top investigators on the Clinton probe and the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

While on the investigations, Strzok and his mistress, an FBI lawyer named Lisa Page, exchanged numerous anti-Trump text messages.