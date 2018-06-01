Trump Says North Korea Summit Back On: 'We Will Be Meeting on June 12 in Singapore'

President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for later this month.

"We'll be meeting on June 12 in Singapore," Trump said at the White House after meeting with Kim Yong Chol, Kim Jong Un's right-hand man and the No. 2 official in North Korea.

Trump made the statement after receiving a letter Friday from Kim about the historic summit meeting between the two nuclear-armed leaders.

Chol, a former North Korean spy chief who is now a top aide to Kim, entered the White House in the early afternoon to hand-deliver the letter to President Trump.

The president said he hadn't opened the letter yet.

Trump did say he and the envoy discussed issues ranging from economic sanctions to a possible peace treaty between North and South Korea.

Chol is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years and he needed a waiver to get into the country.

