Singapore's Capella Hotel Set for Historic US-North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will meet for the first time at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on June 12, the White House announced Tuesday via Twitter.

"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.

Sanders said Monday the meeting will take place at 9 am local time on June 12 (9 pm ET on June 11).

"It will be a very important couple of days," President Trump said at a bill-signing ceremony. "North Korea looks like it's moving along very well. A lot of relationship being built. A lot of negotiation going on even before the trip. But it looks like it's coming along fine. We'll see what happens."

The Trump administration wants Kim to commit to a timetable on denuclearizing, and the president may offer up a second summit at Mar-a-Lago, according to a Bloomberg report.

Singapore's Sentosa Island, which is Malay for "peace and tranquility," is a resort island located off Singapore's southern coast.

Kim Chang Son, director of North Korea's state affairs commission secretariat, and Joe Hagin, a deputy White House chief of staff, met at the hotel in late May to work out security and logistics measures.

The fact that it's separated by land could help organizers and security keep out unwanted guests.

Singapore's foreign minister will make a two-day trip to Pyongyang starting Thursday just to make sure everything runs smoothly.