Trump-Kim Summit: Will Christian Persecution Be Addressed?

President Donald Trump is calling the face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore taking place on Tuesday a "mission of peace."

The president said prior to the meeting, "It's a great opportunity for peace."

Trump, who says he's mastered the art of the deal, insists he could still walk away.

"If I think it won't happen, I'm not gonna waste my time. I don't want to waste his time," President Trump said.

Of course, the president's ultimate goal hasn't changed. He wants the complete denuclearizing of the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the rogue nation is very close to successfully building a nuclear missile that can reach the continental US.

With that in mind, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he's drafted an authorization for the use of military force that he wants his Senate colleagues to sign in the event that diplomacy fails.

"There's really only two options: peace or war," said Sen. Graham.

Meanwhile, religious freedom and human rights advocates, like Open Doors USA, want more, calling for an international investigation into North Korean prison camps.

"Within 60 days we can have the United Nations and committees of inquiry investigate what's happening in these labor camps where over 60,000 Christians are being held," said Open Doors President and CEO David Curry.



Curry is hosting a free, online prayer summit that kicks off Monday night at 9:00 pm Eastern time.

