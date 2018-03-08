Manafort Pleads Not Guilty to Tax and Fraud Charges in Virginia Court

A judge in Virginia Thursday set a July 10 trial date for former Donald Trump aide Paul Manafort on charges that include bank fraud and tax evasion.

Last week, Manafort also pleaded not guilty in a related case in Washington, DC.

In that case, US special counsel Robert Mueller brought charges as part of a wide-ranging investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, possible obstruction of justice, and alleged financial crimes by Manafort and others. The trial in that case is set for Sept. 17.

Manafort lives in Virginia and was indicted there in February.

In Washington, Manafort faces counts of conspiracy to launder more than $30 million, making false statements, failing to follow lobbying disclosure laws and working as an unregistered foreign agent.

Manafort also faces bank fraud charges in Virginia not directly related to his work in Ukraine. Prosecutors say that after his business there dried up, Manafort fraudulently secured over $20 million in loans in part by using his real estate as collateral.