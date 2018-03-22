President Trump Announces U.N. Ambassador John Bolton to Replace H.R. McMaster

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that U.N. Ambassador John Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster as his National Security Adviser.

CBN News has confirmed President Trump and McMaster mutually agreed that he will resign.

Ambassador Bolton will take office April 9th.

"After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service. Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians." McMaster said in a statement.

"I am especially proud to have served alongside the men and women of the National Security Council Staff who established a strong foundation for protecting the American people, promoting American prosperity, achieving peace through strength, and advancing American influence," he also said.

The president tweeted that he is "very thankful" for McMaster's service and will always consider him a friend.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

President Trump also highlighted the specific accomplishments McMaster achieved during his role as National Security Advisor.

"General McMaster's leadership of the National Security Council staff has helped my administration accomplish great things to bolster America's national security. He helped develop our America First National Security Strategy, revitalize our alliances in the Middle East, smash ISIS, bring North Korea to the table, and strengthen our nation's prosperity," he said in a statement.

McMaster was brought in after Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was dismissed.