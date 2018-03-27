Suspicious Packages Containing Explosives Sent to US Military Bases

Several suspicious packages were sent to military locations near Washington, D.C., including two that were sent to Fort Belvoir and Fort McNair, Pentagon top brass confirmed to CBN News.

Military officials say at least one of the packages contained explosive materials but was rendered safe by members of the on base bomb squad after it was identified.

That package was sent to the National Defense University at Fort McNair, and arrived at 8.30 a.m. Monday, leading to the evacuation of the entire building, Army spokesman Michael L Howard said.

"At 12.10pm, 52nd Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Fort Belvoir, VA, confirmed the package tested positive for black powder and residue," Howard told CBN News in a statement. "The X-ray conducted indicates suspected GPS and an expedient fuse were attached. The package was rendered safe. No injuries are reported."

The packages are all being sent to be examined by the FBI in their lab in Quantico, Virginia.

The suspicious packages follow the saga in Austin, Texas, where several bombs were delivered to homes in packages.

The suspect in that case killed himself after his car was surrounded by police.

Authorities tell CBN News there is no indication that the packages Monday were related.

