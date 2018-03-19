The North Korea & US Summit: What Both Sides Want

When news first broke of a potential summit between the US and North Korea, reaction ranged from praise to extreme suspicion.

Could a conversation between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un end hostilities between the two countries?

Experts say we are a long way from that.



Attempts by President Trump and Kim to cool down tensions could get an assist from the chilly climate in Sweden. The Scandinavian country is viewed as a potential location for any summit, but the White House maintains no time or place has been finalized.

After a combination of 17 full flight missile tests last year, North Korea upped its game last September with its sixth and largest nuclear test to date.

That show of force followed by a surprise olive branch led many observers to question North Korean motives.

Possible scenarios included everything from the regime wanting to show it's achieved full nuclear capability to it buckling under pressure from Trump's tough economic sanctions.

Regardless, experts are calling for the US to pursue a specific goal.

"This first meeting should be keenly focused on the actual steps that North Korea will take to denuclearize and end its ballistic missile program," said retired Army Col. Scott Lingamfelter.

He says the United States should only move forward with talks if North Korea proves it is serious toward meeting that demand.

The former commander, who served in South Korea, says Kim must be open to inspections and physically turning over rocket pieces – otherwise, no deal with the United States.

"He can't be trusted," Lingamfelter warned. "He has absolutely no record, nor did his father or grandfather have any record of reliability when it comes to negotiating with the West in the six power talks. His father walked away."

North Korea defense experts say the US should not offer anything like oil, food or money to bring North Korea to the table.

"Back in 2009 the North Koreans actually asked the South Koreans for $10 billion to have a summit," Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies for the Center for the National Interest. recalled. "The South Koreans said no, but this is where it could potentially go."

If this denuclearization goal were to be reached, Kazianis warns the US would still have a long way to go in Asia.

"We have to remember the long-term threat the United States faces. North Korea is part of that, but China is a bigger threat," he said.

Whether it's economics or military force, he says problems with Kim have forced the US to put China on the back burner.

Just in case things go do not improve, Pentagon top brass tell CBN News that US military strength will soon be on display once again in the air and water off the Korean Peninsula.

As President Trump said, if threats continue, North Korea "will be met with fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen."