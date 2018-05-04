27 Service Members Killed in Noncombat Air Crashes This Year

The investigation continues into Wednesday's crash of an Air National Guard cargo plane in Georgia which killed nine service members.

The number of US service members who've died in noncombat-related wrecks of military aircraft to at least 27 this year.

In the latest crash, we are learning more information about the aircraft, Air Force C-130.

For one thing, it was more than 60 years old.

The National Guard plane, which had been undergoing routine maintenance, was headed to Tucson, Arizona, to be decommissioned.

So what is causing so many military planes to crash?

Is it a lack of funding, or training?

"It's not a single thing, you can't say it's because of this," said Commandant of the US Marine Corps., General Robert Neller. "So we are looking at all these different things, we need more hours, we need better parts support, we need new airplanes, and we've got improve our procedures."



While top brass admit they don't have the evidence to directly connect these accidents to lack of funding, they maintain a consistent flow of money must take place.

Secretary of the US Navy, Admiral Richard V. Spencer said, "I will make the observation, that one, we training people to the requirements necessary. Those additive hours that people have in the cockpit doing their jobs will only help and now we have the funds to do that. But that's kind of brilliant flash of the obvious but I don't have data to give you an exact correlation."

General Neller added, "I think the funding is affecting the number of airplanes that are ready and the number of hours we can fly. This just didn't happen overnight."



General Neller says government shutdowns and temporary budget band-aids over the last 9 years has taken it's toll on military readiness.



For example, he told CBN News, 20 years ago, a senior pilot would have 1,500 hours of flight time.



Today, that experience level for the same ranked pilot is almost cut in half to around 800 hours.



Still, the Navy's chief of operations made sure to point out strict regulations will be maintained.

Admiral Richardson said, "We have been adjusting flight hours those are back on the rise. But we are not sending aircraft or pilots in the air that are not prepared for the missions that they take."



One of the bright spots for the military is an increased defense budget of about $700-million.



While that should help improve training and maintenance, Pentagon leaders want to remind the American people that what they and the millions of service members do is a dangerous business.