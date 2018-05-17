After Mueller's Yearlong Investigation, Giuliani Says Trump Won't be Indicted

It's been one year to the day since the Justice Department appointed Robert Mueller to investigate allegations of collusion between President Trump's election campaign and the Russians.

Now, Rudy Giuliani, the president's attorney, says the special counsel believes Justice Department guidelines prevent them from indicting a sitting president.

The precedent that federal prosecutors cannot indict a sitting president is laid out in a 1999 Justice Department memo.

"He's the president of the United States," Giuliani told ABC News. "We can assert the same privilege as other presidents have. President Clinton negotiated a deal in which he didn't admit the effectiveness of the subpoena. (Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr) withdrew it."

Giuliani said Mueller's team has notified the president's attorneys of their decision.

"This case is essentially over," Giuliani told Fox News. "They're just in denial."

President Trump previously agreed to sit down for an interview with the special counsel, but that changed after FBI agents raided the office of Trump's longtime attorney, Michael Cohen.

Sources close to the president said he is now "less inclined" to agree to do an interview with Mueller.

Giuliani adds that Mueller "has nothing" on the president and should end the investigation.

"We've had no response from them," Giuliani told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" about his interactions with Mueller's team. "We're asking ... what do they really need to know, what kind of assurances do we have that they'll get it over with quickly, just like they did for Clinton."

So far, the special counsel has charged 19 people, including four Trump campaign advisers and three Russian companies.