FBI & Hillary Clinton Investigation to Take Center Stage on Capitol Hill: Here's Who'll Be on the Hot Seat

The countdown is on!

Very soon we may know more information about the Department of Justice inspector general's report on how the FBI's handled the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails during her time as secretary of state.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley announced a hearing titled, "Examining the Inspector General's First Report on Justice Department Decisions Regarding the 2016 Presidential Election."

It will be held Tuesday, June 5 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

Republican lawmakers who wanted to remain unnamed told CBN News the inspector general will be going after former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on how they handled the case against Clinton.

A number of key officials will be called to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In January 2017, the DOJ inspector general opened the investigation.

In February, the inspector general released a report exposing McCabe as a serial liar and justified his firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The OIG found that then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe "lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions" of improperly leaking sensitive information to the Wall Street Journal, which he then lied about and misled former FBI Director James Comey.