Secretary of State Pompeo Meets With North Korean General to Iron Out Summit

The Trump administration continues to move forward on a possible nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in New York City Wednesday meeting with a senior North Korean official.

General Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party and right-hand man to Kim, is also in New York, officials said.

President Donald Trump confirmed the general was on his way in a tweet.

"Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the vice chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!" Trump wrote.

Pompeo's meeting will likely give the United States a final decision as to whether Kim Jong Un will ultimately give up his nuclear arsenal.

"We've seen tremendous amounts of progress" toward the summit, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. "It is pretty remarkable where we are, given where we were a year ago," when Trump and Kim were trading crude insults and threatening nuclear war.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also expressed optimism about a nuclear summit. "We expect it to take place," she said.

"If it takes place on June 12, we're gonna be prepared," she told reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday as Trump flew to Nashville, Tennessee, for a rally. "If it for some reason takes place at a later date, we're gonna be prepared for that as well."

The US wants Pyongyang to accept inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency and agree to transport its nuclear warheads out of the country.

But such sensitive decisions would need to come from the top.

"Since the president's May 24 letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North Koreans have been engaging," Sanders said. "The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump's expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore."

Meanwhile, President Trump will also meet Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington on June 7.