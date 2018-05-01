Displaying 30+ Stories
Tensions with Russia Still High, Russian Jet Buzzes US Spy Plane

05-01-2018
Erik Rosales

A United States military spy plane was buzzed by a Russian fighter jet Tuesday, CBN News has confirmed with Pentagon sources.

Sources say the Russian Su-27 military jet performed a "safe" but "unprofessional" maneuver and came within 20 or so feet of a Navy P-8 surveillance plane.

The incident happened in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

You may recall a similar incident took place back in January when a Russian fighter jet buzzed a US spy plane over the Black Sea.

Pentagon sources say no one was hurt.

