Trump Confirms North Korea Ex-Spy in US to Talk About Summit

A top North Korean official is traveling to the United States to lay the groundwork for the off-again, on-again talks between dictator Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

President Trump confirmed the news of Kim Yong Chol's trip to the US early Tuesday, tweeting: "We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!"

As the Hermit Kingdom's black operations chief, Kim has had a bloody hand in some of the rogue nation's most notorious attacks on South Korea and even US cyber targets.

The North Korean leader is believed to have plotted the attack on Cheonan, a South Korean warship, and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in 2010 that left 46 sailors dead.

He's also accused of planting mines across the Demilitarized Zone, according to Yonhap News Agency.

His trip comes as the United States and North Korea attempt to revive the summit, a potential diplomatic win for both countries who are technically still at war.

President Trump abruptly canceled the June 12 summit in Singapore last week after hostile words from North Korea.