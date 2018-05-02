US Military Cargo Plane Crashes in Georgia

An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, the Air Force confirmed to CBN News.

A Department of Defense spokesperson said the military plane involved in the crash is from Puerto Rico.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police told her two people have been killed in the crash.

Officials say the plane was not associated with the Georgia National Guard.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance sits parked nearby.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected, although the crash took place off its property.