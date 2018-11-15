'Flashing Red Light': America at Risk of Losing Next Big War, Report Reveals Fatal Flaws for US Military

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump set records by approving a $716 billion Defense budget this year, but a new report to Congress is sounding the alarm that the US is losing its military edge.



The bipartisan National Defense Strategy Commission issued the report, which warns the country could possibly lose if a war broke out with some of the world's superpowers.

"The US military could suffer unacceptably high casualties and loss of major capital assets in its next conflict. It might struggle to win, or perhaps lose, a war against China or Russia," the 12-person commission wrote in its report.

"The United States is particularly at risk of being overwhelmed should its military be forced to fight on two or more fronts simultaneously," they warned.

One of the commissioners, Kathleen H. Hicks, is a former top Pentagon official who served under the Obama administration.

"There is a strong fear of complacency, that people have become so used to the United States achieving what it wants in the world, to include militarily, that it isn't heeding the warning signs," she told The Washington Post.

"It's the flashing red that we are trying to relay," she added.



The commission included 32 recommendations on why the US is losing its edge, including lack of funding and lack of innovation.

"It is beyond the scope of our work to identify the exact dollar amount required to fully fund the military's needs," the commission concluded. "Yet available resources are clearly insufficient to fulfill the strategy's ambitious goals, including that of ensuring that (the Defense Department) can defeat a major-power adversary while deterring other enemies simultaneously."

Alarmed by the report, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' John Hannah says the findings should serve as a "flashing red light" to America's leaders.

Hannah, who served as national security adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, shared more of his thoughts with CBN's "Faith Nation" on the future of America's military and why the largest defense budget in history may not be enough to head off disaster.