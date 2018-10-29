Another Suspicious Package Discovered as Accused Mail Bomber Makes First Court Appearance

The man arrested for mailing 14 bomb-like devices to top Democrats, including former presidents Clinton and Obama, made his first court appearance today in Miami, Florida.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, is facing charges for five federal crimes, including the illegal mailing of explosives.

Shackled and handcuffed to a chain around his waist, Sayoc appeared hoarse when he spoke his name out loud in response to US Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres' questions.

Prosecutors asked for Sayoc to remain detained. Detention and removal hearings are scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, yet another suspicious package addressed to CNN's office in Atlanta was intercepted on Monday.

The announcement comes three days after the FBI arrested Sayoc.

The Atlanta package is "similar in appearance to the others" that were addressed to CNN, the FBI said shortly after noon on Monday.

Sayoc will likely be transferred to the United States Southern District of New York for trial.

As federal authorities pin down a motive, Sayoc's family attorney Ron Lowy is speaking out. Lowy told CBN News Sayoc is a teenage boy trapped in a man's body, and a loner who looked to President Trump as a father figure.

Lowy said, "He has very problematic interpersonal skills." National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales asked, "Did his family ever try to get him help?" He replied, "Over and over again, they'd encourage him to get assistance. However, as most sick individuals, he refused." Lowy said Sayoc's mother is distraught.

Videos obtained by ABC News show Sayoc at a South Florida strip club the morning of his arrest. The video shows Sayoc casually chatting with co-workers, eating and rifling through stacks of papers.

Six hours later, the FBI arrested him at an Autozone in Plantation, Florida.

Authorities say Sayoc filled his social media pages with anti-Democrat messages and posted what appears to be videos of himself at Trump rallies.



Sources tell CBN News investigators believe Sayoc's white van, covered with political stickers, may have been his workshop for making IED's.

In the end, a single fingerprint led investigators to him.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said, "We see unbelievable work like this on TV and in Hollywood, but to see it up close in reality, it's something to behold."

Sayoc's fingerprint was already in the system because of prior arrests, including when he pled guilty to threatening to blow up a utility company in 2002.

If convicted of these federal crimes, he faces 48 years in prison.