Crucial Intel or Fake News? Putin Warns of ISIS Comeback with 700 New Hostages in Syria

ISIS claims it has kidnapped 700 people from a refugee camp near Syria's Deir Ezzor province, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters Thursday.

The Russian leader says the jihadist army took the hostages, which allegedly include several American and European citizens, during a raid on a village controlled by US-backed forces.

Putin also claims the ISIS terrorists have executed some of the captives and are planning to kill more unless their demands are met.

"They have issued ultimatums, specific demands and warned that if these ultimatums are not met they will execute 10 people every day," Putin said. "The day before yesterday they executed 10 people."

So what are those demands?

"What they're saying is that they want about 200-300 ISIS fighters that have been captured by US forces to be released," said CBN News' George Thomas.

However, a senior Pentagon official is suggesting Putin's claims are nothing more than "fake news."

"While we have confirmed that there was an attack on an IDP (internally displaced persons) camp near Deir Ezzour last week, we have no information supporting the large number of hostages alleged by President Putin and we are skeptical of its accuracy. We are also unaware of any US nationals located in that camp," Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Sean Robertson told Fox News.

The news agency reports that Robertson also took exception to Russia's claims that US coalition forces had not adequately addressed the ISIS threat.

"On the contrary, the coalition has liberated more than 99 percent of the territory previously held by ISIS," he said, although he acknowledged there's more work to do in eradicating the terror group.

Meanwhile, Fox News reports the Trump administration is cautioning the media against relying on reports from foreign governments, which may be nothing more than propaganda.

"Responsibility doesn't stop with the federal government," admonished Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. "We also need the private sector and media outlets to step up and take greater responsibility because this is a national interest that demands a response from both the federal government and from the private sector."