Justice Department Charges Russian Woman With US Election Interference

The Department of Justice has charged Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova, a Russian national, with interfering in American elections, including next month's midterms, by using social media to sway American public opinion.

It could be the first federal case alleging Russian interference in this year's election.



The Justice Department disclosed the criminal complaint soon after US intelligence agencies said in a joint statement that they were concerned about efforts by Russia, China and Iran to influence US voters and policy.

"The strategic goal of this alleged conspiracy, which continues to this day, is to sow discord in the US political system and to undermine faith in our democratic institutions," said US Attorney Terwilliger.

The statement went on to say, "These activities also may seek to influence voter perceptions and decision-making in the 2018 and 2020 US elections."



The complaint states that Khusyaynova, 44, of St. Petersburg, Russia, served as the chief accountant of "Project Lakhta," a Russian umbrella effort funded by Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and two companies he controls: Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering.

According to the complaint, Project Lakhta includes multiple components, some involving domestic audiences within the Russian Federation and others targeting foreign audiences in the US, members of the European Union and Ukraine, among others.

The Justice Department states that Khusyaynova allegedly used social media and other internet platforms to address a wide variety of topics, including immigration, gun control and the Second Amendment, the Confederate flag, race relations, LGBT issues, the Women's March and the NFL national anthem debate.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said his country has no intention to interfere in the midterm elections in the US or meddle elsewhere.