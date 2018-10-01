Medal of Honor Awarded To Army Medic

On Monday, President Trump awarded the nation's highest military honor -- the Medal of Honor to Army medic Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II for actions he took in 2008 as a senior medical sergeant in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

In Afghanistan's Shok Valley in April 2008, Staff Sergeant Shurer and his team were engaged by enemy machine gun, sniper, and rocket-propelled grenade fire, according to the White House.

Shurer braved enemy fire to treat numerous injured soldiers before evacuating the entire team, shielding the wounded with his own body and later rejoined the fight.

"Then-Staff Sergeant Shurer's heroic actions saved the lives of his teammates," the White House said in a statement.

Shurer now serves as a member of United States Secret Service.

