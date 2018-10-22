NATO Service Member Killed in Possible Inside Attack in Afghanistan

A service member with the NATO mission to Afghanistan was killed in Herat province Monday in what's believed to be an insider attack, Pentagon officials tell CBN News.

"Two other Resolute Support service members were wounded in the incident. Initial reports indicate the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces," officials said in a statement Monday morning.

The Pentagon wouldn't say whether the service member was American.

Additional information, including the nationality of the service member, will be released after the appropriate authorities have been notified, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Defense Casualty Analysis System reports that eight US military members have been killed and 85 wounded in Afghanistan so far in 2018.

On Thursday, the US general leading the war in Afghanistan narrowly escaped a separate insider attack in Kandahar city.

US Army Gen. Scott Miller was standing with top NATO officials when a bodyguard for the governor of Kandahar province turned his gun on the procession.

US Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley, who was assigned in the summer to lead Resolute Support's southern command, was wounded in the attack.

The shooter killed two top Afghan officials, including Kandahar's police chief, who was known to be an important power broker and military commander in the region.