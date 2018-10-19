Navy Helicopter Crashes on USS Ronald Reagan, Investigation Underway

A US Navy helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier on Friday.

Navy officials say, thankfully, no one died in the accident, but at least a dozen sailors were injured.

Right now, the USS Ronald Reagan has resumed flight operations.

The cause of the mishap is under investigation.

Service members hurt in the crash are in stable condition, with injuries ranging from minor abrasions and lacerations to broken bones.

The most seriously injured were medically evacuated off the ship to a hospital in the Philippines, while those remaining are under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff.

Families of the wounded were notified in accordance with Navy policy.

At the time of the mishap, the Ronald Reagan Strike Group was conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea.