Pentagon: US-South Korea Military War Game Exercises on Hold for Now

The United States will suspend a number of military exercises with South Korea that were scheduled to take place in the coming months, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.

Pentagon officials tell CBN News that Secretary of Defense James Mattis made the decision to "indefinitely suspend select exercises," including the upcoming Freedom Guardian drills in August and two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises.

President Donald Trump has previously described the exercises as tremendously expensive and wanted them to be put on hold while negotiations continue with Pyongyang.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement that any additional suspensions would "depend upon (North Korea) continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith" with the United States.