Pompeo Plans Trip To Visit North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sunday as part of his trip to Asia, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told CBN News Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to Japan, North Korea, the Republic of Korea, and China from October 6 to 8," Nauert announced. "In Tokyo, on October 6 and 7, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abe and Foreign Minister Kono. In Pyongyang, on October 7, the Secretary will meet with Chairman Kim."

She added that Pompeo will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kyung-wha in Seoul on October 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, the on again, off again relationship between the US and North Korea continues.

After glowing comments at the United Nations last week from President Trump, Kim is now accusing the administration of demanding too much while offering too few concessions, in negotiations to eliminate nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

On Tuesday, the North called demands by the US "rubbish."

Its state-run news agency reported the end-of-war declaration can "never be a bargaining chip for getting the D.P.R.K. denuclearized."

"The things that we'd hope to see and we've been very clear about are a complete declaration of their program. What their capabilities are, locations and facilities," said Mathew Ha, a research associate with the Foundation Defense of Democracies.

Ha says despite claims from Kim that he's demolished his country's only known nuclear test site, he can't be trusted.

South Korea's own intelligence shows North Korea has up to 60 nuclear bombs.

Ha adds the United States should also keep its eye on South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, a progressive who wants inter-Korean reconciliation.

"We just need to control the pacing of that to make sure the US and South Korea are lockstep," said Ha. "Because the alliance between Seoul and Washington, the 60 plus year alliance has been the lynchpin to the Korean Peninsula."

Ha calls this a survival game.

He says the United States must continue the economic sanctions and drain North Korea's revenue.