Tensions With China Grow, Sec. Mattis Cancels High-Level Security Talks

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis canceled a visit to China after his counterpart in Beijing could not be made available, a US defense official told CBN News on Monday.

However, China's newspapers are reporting that top Beijing officials were the ones to cancel the meeting.

Either way, the decision to withdraw, called diplomatic and security dialogue, was the latest sign of bad blood between China and the United States.

The cancellation comes after China last week recalled its naval chief, Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong, from a planned meeting in Newport, Rhode Island, and denied a Hong Kong port visit request from the USS Wasp warship.

It also comes as the US military has conducted several freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea and strongly protests American military patrols there.

President Donald Trump, who has been battering China over trade, is accusing them of interfering in the upcoming midterm elections.

Pentagon sources also tell CBN News that the Chinese Navy has carried out "increasingly aggressive maneuvers" and has forced several ships to maneuver in order to prevent a collision.

