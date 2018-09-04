Afghan Asylum-Seeker Came to Netherlands Just to Commit Terror, Stabbed 2 US Troops

Prosecutors said in court Monday the suspect behind the double stabbing in Amsterdam believes Islam is insulted in the Netherlands, and that's what prompted him to carry out the attack.

The 19-year-old old stabbed two American military service members in Amsterdam Friday. Police shot and wounded the attacker.

"It is apparent from his statements that he believes that in the Netherlands, the Prophet Muhammad, the Quran, Islam and Allah are repeatedly insulted," prosecutors said.

"From the suspect's statements so far, it is clear the man had a terrorist motive ... and that he traveled to the Netherlands for that reason," the prosecutors' said.

They claim the attacker did not know the men he stabbed were American troops.

But a judge ordered the suspect to be held for two more weeks on suspicion he did target the Americans "with a terrorist motive."

The two victims suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders is known for boldly speaking out about the danger posed by radical Islam. He reacted to the attack with a tweet, saying: "Muslim terrorists hate our way of life and our freedoms. They answer criticism of Islam with violence."