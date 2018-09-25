Marijuana Bust: Border Patrol Agents Seize Over 1,000 Pounds

US Border Patrol agents foiled multiple marijuana smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of an estimated $883,000 worth of marijuana.

On Friday afternoon, Rio Grande City agents observed signs of an illegal entry near Garceño, Texas.

A search of the immediate area resulted in the discovery of four bundles of marijuana weighing over 160 pounds and worth an estimated $129,000.

The following evening, a Fort Brown agent observed several subjects carrying bundles of marijuana near Brownsville, Texas.

A new release states, "Upon approach, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics and attempted to abscond back to Mexico. A subsequent search of the area resulted in the arrest of one subject and three bundles weighing over 70 pounds, worth an estimated $59,000."

On Sunday, agents working at the Falfurrias checkpoint referred a silver GMC Yukon to the secondary inspection area.

During the inspection, agents said they "located seven bundles of marijuana amongst the passenger's luggage."

The drugs weighed over 165 pounds with an estimated value of $136,000.

Shortly thereafter, agents observed a Plymouth Neon driving away from the Rio Grande riverbank in a desolate area near La Rosita, Texas.

When agents responded to investigate, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled to Mexico.

Inside, agents discovered 40 bundles of marijuana weighing over 465 pounds, worth an estimated $374,000.

Tuesday morning, agents responded to a report of multiple subjects carrying marijuana bundles through the brush in Rio Grande City, Texas.

The release said, "As agents arrived, the subjects abandoned the narcotics and fled to Mexico. Agents recovered four bundles weighing over 230 pounds, worth an estimated $187,000."

Border Patrol processed all subjects and cases accordingly.