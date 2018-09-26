President Trump Accuses China of 'Meddling' in Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump says China has been meddling in the November election in the United States.

"Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election," he said Wednesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council without offering many details.

US intelligence officials have said previously that other nations could opt to try and copy Russia's playbook of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

However, Trump's comments Wednesday seem to confirm that China is actively interfering now.

"They don't want me or us to win because I am the first president to ever challenge China on trade," Mr. Trump said on Wednesday.

Harry Kazianis with the Center for the National Interest told CBN News, "China is likely using bots and other artificial intelligence to influence social media accounts."

China and the US have been in a battle over tariffs since his election.

"We are winning on trade. We are winning at every level," President Trump said. "We don't want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election. We don't want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election."