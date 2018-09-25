'We'll Never Surrender to an Unelected Global Bureaucracy': Trump Touts American Sovereignty at UN

Speaking before the UN General Assembly Tuesday, President Donald Trump proclaimed America's sovereignty while also acknowledging the right of other nations to pursue their own customs, beliefs and traditions.

Calling the UN a "beautiful constellation of nations," he said, "There is the heart of a patriot that feels the same powerful love for your nation, the same intense loyalty to your homeland. The passion that burns in the hearts of patriots and the souls of nations has inspired reform and revolution."

"To unleash this incredible potential in our people, we must defend the foundations that make it possible," he continued. "We must protect our sovereignty and our cherished independence above all."

Trump insisted the global body must recognize America's autonomy.

"We will never surrender America's sovereignty to an unaccountable, unelected global bureaucracy," Trump vowed. "We reject the ideology of globalism."

The president also discussed removing the US from the Iran nuclear accord and he touted America's improved relations with North Korea.

Just one year ago, the president stood before the global body and disparaged North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, dismissively referring to him as "little rocket man." On Tuesday, however, it was a different story, with Trump praising the leader for his good faith efforts to denuclearize.

"Missiles and rockets are no longer flying" from North Korea, threatening the region, Trump noted.

Regarding Iran, the president indicated he won't be meeting with the Islamic Republic's leader, President Hassan Rouhani, until his nation renounced its "bloody agenda."

"Iran's leaders sow chaos, death and destruction. Iran's leaders plunder the nation's resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond," Trump told the gathering of world leaders.

Once again, he made it clear he has no regrets about withdrawing the US from "the horrible 2015 nuclear deal" and urged other countries to do the same.

Meanwhile, Iran's Rouhani is also at the UN in New York. He had some harsh words of his own for the US regarding Trump's decision to ditch the nuclear accord, as well as his decision to levy sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"Naturally, if someone is keen on having a meeting and holding dialogue and creating progress in relationships, that person would not use the tool of sanctions and threats [and bring] to bear all of its power against another government and nation," Rouhani told "NBC Nightly News." "That means that the necessary willpower is absent in order to resolve outstanding issues."

President Trump also took aim at the UN regarding aid programs he believes are contrary to America's interests.

Trump vowed that from now on, "We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us, who frankly are our friends."

The Trump administration has already moved to stop all funding for UNRWA, the UN agency that provides aid for Palestinian refugees.

"When we made a US contribution of $60 million in January, we made it clear that the United States was no longer willing to shoulder the very disproportionate share of the burden of UNRWA's costs that we had assumed for many years," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement earlier this month.

"Several countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Sweden, Qatar, and the UAE have shown leadership in addressing this problem, but the overall international response has not been sufficient."

On Wednesday, the president will chair a meeting of the UN Security Council on the topic of counter-proliferation.